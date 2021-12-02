CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season begins in 1 week. Here's what you need to know

It's one week until the start of CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season.

Now in its 20th year, the annual fundraising campaign is back in person to support Greater Toronto Area and Ontario food banks.

The campaign will launch with a special live broadcast of CBC Radio's Metro Morning. The performance is in the Glenn Gould Studio at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in downtown Toronto at 250 Front St. W., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 am.

Sounds of the Season is a great way to celebrate the season, support a good cause and see CBC personalities from Metro Morning in action.

Next Friday, the public will be able to join host Ismaila Alfa for an entertaining morning, which will feature some of Toronto's most talented musicians, including The Strumbellas.

Tickets are free but limited. They were available starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 8:00 a.m, and you can click on this link to get them.

CBC Toronto will be accepting donations from Nov. 14 to Dec. 31, running programming and hosting events throughout the campaign.

Thanks to generous support from the public in 2021, CBC Toronto collected more than $1.02 million in donations and more than 63,000 lbs of food in support of food banks across the GTA.

This year, the need is greater than ever. Generous support from the public will help provide emergency food support to those experiencing hunger this winter.

Sounds of the Season is a great way to celebrate the season, support a good cause and see CBC personalities from Metro Morning in action. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Ways to donate Nov. 14 - Dec. 31

● Online: Click here to donate to your local food bank now

● By phone: Call our operators at 1-855-700-SOTS (1-855-700-7687)

● Want to donate food? Click here to support your local food bank with a donation of non-perishable food

The Sounds of the Season Donation Hotline will be staffed weekdays from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm, except for Dec. 1, 2 and 17 when phone lines will be open:

● Thursday, Dec. 1: Here and Now – 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

● Friday, Dec. 2: Metro Morning – 5:00 am - 4:30 pm

● Saturday, Dec. 17: from 10:00 am - 2:30 pm

If operators are unable to answer your call, please leave a message and someone will get back to you as quickly as possible.