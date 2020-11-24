Skip to Main Content
What you need to know about CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season this year
Toronto·Sounds of the Season

What you need to know about CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season this year

CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season annual fundraiser for the Daily Bread Food Bank in support of local food banks kicks off in one week on Dec. 1. 

Local food bank fundraiser continues, but no public open-house due to COVID-19

CBC News ·
CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season annual fundraiser for the Daily Bread Food Bank runs through the month of December. There will not be an in-person open house this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (CBC)

CBC Toronto's annual fundraiser Sounds of the Season, which raises money for the Daily Bread Food Bank in support of local food banks, kicks off in one week on Dec. 1. 

The Toronto broadcasting centre would normally hold an open house for a day of live music and programming, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, that is not possible this year.

Here's what you need to know about this year's fundraiser. 

The need 

Last year, you gave generously and raised over $800,000 and thousands of pounds of food. 

According to a recent report by the Daily Bread Food Bank, there has been a 200 per cent increase in new client visits to Toronto-area food banks since September. This year, the need is even greater. 

What to expect 

Throughout the month of December, CBC Toronto will feature special programming with musical artists, CBC personalities, and stories about how people continue to support each other at a time of so much food insecurity.

They will be featured on television, radio, online and through our social media channels. 

(Melissa Haughton/CBC)

Fundraiser runs Dec. 1 to 31

Here are some key dates for you: 

  • Tuesday, Dec. 1: CBC Toronto kicks off its fundraiser and Sounds of the Season programming.
  • Friday, Dec. 4 (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m): Metro Morning
  • Friday, Dec. 11 (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.): Here and Now 
  • Sunday, Dec. 11 (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.): Fresh Air 
  • Friday, Dec. 18 (6 a.m. to 8:35 a.m.):  Ontario Morning
  • Saturday, Dec. 26 (12 p.m. to 1p.m.): Our Toronto 
  • Thursday, Dec. 31: Last day to donate to Sounds of the Season fundraiser.
(Melissa Haughton/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now