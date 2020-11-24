What you need to know about CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season this year
Local food bank fundraiser continues, but no public open-house due to COVID-19
CBC Toronto's annual fundraiser Sounds of the Season, which raises money for the Daily Bread Food Bank in support of local food banks, kicks off in one week on Dec. 1.
The Toronto broadcasting centre would normally hold an open house for a day of live music and programming, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, that is not possible this year.
Here's what you need to know about this year's fundraiser.
The need
Last year, you gave generously and raised over $800,000 and thousands of pounds of food.
According to a recent report by the Daily Bread Food Bank, there has been a 200 per cent increase in new client visits to Toronto-area food banks since September. This year, the need is even greater.
- Daily Bread Food Bank holds first drive-thru event after 200% increase in new clients
- Toronto food banks see big increase in demand amid COVID-19 pandemic
What to expect
Throughout the month of December, CBC Toronto will feature special programming with musical artists, CBC personalities, and stories about how people continue to support each other at a time of so much food insecurity.
They will be featured on television, radio, online and through our social media channels.
Fundraiser runs Dec. 1 to 31
Here are some key dates for you:
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: CBC Toronto kicks off its fundraiser and Sounds of the Season programming.
- Friday, Dec. 4 (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m): Metro Morning
- Friday, Dec. 11 (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.): Here and Now
- Sunday, Dec. 11 (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.): Fresh Air
- Friday, Dec. 18 (6 a.m. to 8:35 a.m.): Ontario Morning
- Saturday, Dec. 26 (12 p.m. to 1p.m.): Our Toronto
- Thursday, Dec. 31: Last day to donate to Sounds of the Season fundraiser.
