What you need to know about CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season this year

CBC Toronto's annual fundraiser Sounds of the Season, which raises money for the Daily Bread Food Bank in support of local food banks, kicks off in one week on Dec. 1.

The Toronto broadcasting centre would normally hold an open house for a day of live music and programming, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, that is not possible this year.

Here's what you need to know about this year's fundraiser.

The need

Last year, you gave generously and raised over $800,000 and thousands of pounds of food.

According to a recent report by the Daily Bread Food Bank, there has been a 200 per cent increase in new client visits to Toronto-area food banks since September. This year, the need is even greater.

What to expect

Throughout the month of December, CBC Toronto will feature special programming with musical artists, CBC personalities, and stories about how people continue to support each other at a time of so much food insecurity.

They will be featured on television, radio, online and through our social media channels.

(Melissa Haughton/CBC)

Fundraiser runs Dec. 1 to 31

Here are some key dates for you:

Tuesday, Dec. 1: CBC Toronto kicks off its fundraiser and Sounds of the Season programming.

CBC Toronto kicks off its fundraiser and Sounds of the Season programming. Friday, Dec. 4 (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m): Metro Morning

Friday, Dec. 11 (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.): Here and Now

S unday, Dec. 11 (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.): Fresh Air

Friday, Dec. 18 (6 a.m. to 8:35 a.m.): Ontario Morning

Saturday, Dec. 26 (12 p.m. to 1p.m.): Our Toronto

Thursday, Dec. 31: Last day to donate to Sounds of the Season fundraiser.