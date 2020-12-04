Skip to Main Content
CBC Toronto listeners donate more than $392K for local food banks

It's different this year due to COVID-19, no doubt, but CBC Toronto has some special programming throughout the day to get you in the holiday spirit.

Metro Morning's Ismaila Alfa, right, and Jill Dempsey, left, are hosting a special morning of broadcasting in support of local food banks Friday. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

CBC Toronto's wonderful audience has already donated more than $392,000 to support those facing food insecurity Friday, as our annual fundraiser Sounds of the Season gets underway.

The big jump comes from a generous donation from several major banks headquartered in the city, as well as a donation-matching offer from the Toronto Foundation. There are also a number of challenges worth bidding on, including a chance to win a script from Kim's Convenience.   

It's different this year due to COVID-19, no doubt, but Metro Morning got the day started by playing some classic holiday tunes and there will be more special programming throughout the day.

