CBC Toronto listeners donate more than $392K for local food banks

CBC Toronto's wonderful audience has already donated more than $392,000 to support those facing food insecurity Friday, as our annual fundraiser Sounds of the Season gets underway.

The big jump comes from a generous donation from several major banks headquartered in the city, as well as a donation-matching offer from the Toronto Foundation. There are also a number of challenges worth bidding on, including a chance to win a script from Kim's Convenience.

We always love when Paul Sun-Hyung Lee joins us on the show— but today is particularly special as he challenges you to donate and win a signed <a href="https://twitter.com/KimsConvenience?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KimsConvenience</a> script, before the show launches their fifth season. To enter: <a href="https://t.co/74L4WYm4Q4">https://t.co/74L4WYm4Q4</a> <a href="https://t.co/vitMoMxUer">pic.twitter.com/vitMoMxUer</a> —@metromorning

It's different this year due to COVID-19, no doubt, but Metro Morning got the day started by playing some classic holiday tunes and there will be more special programming throughout the day.

