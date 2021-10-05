How are you rediscovering your culture?

A new CBC Toronto series called Rediscovering Culture is looking for stories from the GTA community about how people reconnect, rediscover, and reclaim their cultural roots.

For some, that cultural rediscovery and reconnection may come through learning an old family recipe, or learning a native language. For others, it may be through learning family history or a cultural art form like dance or music.

At CBC Toronto, we want to hear from you and your stories about how you are connecting to your cultural roots. You can email us at rediscoveringculture@cbc.ca, message us at CBC Toronto on Instagram or Twitter, or fill out the form below so we can get in touch.