How to watch or listen to CBC Toronto's mayoral debate

Starting at 11:30 a.m. ET., Marivel Taruc and Shawn Jeffords will moderate a debate focused on livability and accountability. The candidates selected to take part are Ana Bailão, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders.

Five of Toronto's top candidates for mayor will be at the CBC Toronto to square off in what could be a pivotal debate with just weeks to go before election day.

Advance voting begins this week, running from June 8-13, with the final vote set for June 26. You can learn more about how to vote here.

The candidates set to join Tuesday's debate are: Ana Bailão, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders.

CBC Toronto's Marivel Taruc and Shawn Jeffords will moderate the debate.

A reminder, there are 102 candidates running to be mayor in this election. For a full list of candidates you can head to the City of Toronto's website here.

Here's how to catch the event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

Radio

You can listen to the debate on CBC Radio One — 99.1 FM in Toronto — or by using the CBC Listen app.

CBC Radio's Here & Now, which airs from 3 to 6 p.m. ET, will have analysis of the debate.

Online

CBC Toronto will be streaming the debate on a number of platforms.

You can find it at cbc.ca/toronto — where you can also find platform breakdowns, analysis, and more on the June 26 election — as well as CBC Gem, the CBC News YouTube page or CBC Toronto's Facebook.

Television

Tune in to CBC News at Six for a recap of the key moments, plus reaction to the debate.