How to watch or listen to CBC Toronto's mayoral debate
Tune in for a live debate from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET featuring 5 top candidates
Five of Toronto's top candidates for mayor will be at the CBC Toronto to square off in what could be a pivotal debate with just weeks to go before election day.
Advance voting begins this week, running from June 8-13, with the final vote set for June 26. You can learn more about how to vote here.
The candidates set to join Tuesday's debate are: Ana Bailão, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders.
CBC Toronto's Marivel Taruc and Shawn Jeffords will moderate the debate.
A reminder, there are 102 candidates running to be mayor in this election. For a full list of candidates you can head to the City of Toronto's website here.
Here's how to catch the event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
Radio
You can listen to the debate on CBC Radio One — 99.1 FM in Toronto — or by using the CBC Listen app.
CBC Radio's Here & Now, which airs from 3 to 6 p.m. ET, will have analysis of the debate.
Online
CBC Toronto will be streaming the debate on a number of platforms.
You can find it at cbc.ca/toronto — where you can also find platform breakdowns, analysis, and more on the June 26 election — as well as CBC Gem, the CBC News YouTube page or CBC Toronto's Facebook.
Television
Tune in to CBC News at Six for a recap of the key moments, plus reaction to the debate.