CBC Toronto election townhall: Why young people have the power
Young people will take centre stage Thursday night to talk about the issues most important to them as they get ready to go to the polls on Oct. 21.
Live stream on Facebook and Twitter begins at 7:30 p.m.
Young people will take centre stage tonight to talk about the issues most important to them as they get ready to go to the polls on Oct. 21.
CBC Toronto, in partnership with MaRS, is bringing together a group of young voters for an election townhall.
Our panelists are:
- Carl Qiu, 24 — Ontario PC Youth, past president.
- Mustapha Khamissa, 22 — Don Valley North Liberals, provincial president.
- Riley Peterson, 20 — NDP campaign organizer for York South-Weston riding candidate.
- Reanna Joseph, 27 — Green Party volunteer.
Hear how these young people have been preparing. And what were the deciding factors in settling on the party of their choice?
Watch live on Facebook and Twitter.
What questions do you have for the panelists? Let us known in the comments below.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.