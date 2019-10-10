CBC Toronto election town hall: Why young people have the power

Young people will take centre stage tonight to talk about the issues most important to them as they get ready to go to the polls on Oct. 21.

CBC Toronto, in partnership with MaRS, is bringing together a group of young voters for an election town hall.

Our panelists are:

Carl Qiu, 24 — Ontario PC Youth, past president.

Mustapha Khamissa, 22 — Don Valley North Liberals, provincial president.

Riley Peterson, 20 — NDP campaign organizer for York South-Weston riding candidate.

Reanna Joseph, 27 — Green Party volunteer.

Hear how these young people have been preparing. And what were the deciding factors in settling on the party of their choice?

