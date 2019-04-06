CBC Toronto wins 2 RTDNA awards at 2019 ceremony
CBC Toronto won two awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) during a ceremony in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.
CBC Toronto was honoured for its HERstory in Black series and coverage of the Toronto van attack
The annual awards honour journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
CBC Toronto won in the following categories:
- TV News Information Program (Trina McQueen Award): HERstory in Black: The Next Generation.
- Continuing Coverage (Ron Laidlaw Award): Toronto Van Attack.
CBC Toronto also earned nominations in the following categories:
- News — Live Special Events (Gord Sinclair Award): Toronto Votes.
- Radio News Information Program (Peter Gzowski Award): Metro Morning: Danforth Shooting.
- Radio Newscast (Byron MacGregor Award, Large Market): CBL Newscast: October 23, 2018.