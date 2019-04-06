CBC Toronto wins 2 RTDNA awards at 2019 ceremony

CBC Toronto won two awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) at a ceremony in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

The annual awards honour journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

CBC Toronto won in the following categories:

TV News Information Program (Trina McQueen Award): HERstory in Black: The Next Generation.

Continuing Coverage (Ron Laidlaw Award): Toronto Van Attack.

CBC Toronto producers Sannah Choi (left) and Kate Cornick (centre) accepted the Ron Laidlaw Award on behalf of CBC Toronto, while Ron Kronstein, RTDNA central region co-chair looks on. (Laura Green/CBC)

CBC Toronto also earned nominations in the following categories:

News — Live Special Events (Gord Sinclair Award): Toronto Votes.

Radio News Information Program (Peter Gzowski Award): Metro Morning: Danforth Shooting.