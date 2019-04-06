Skip to Main Content
CBC Toronto wins 2 RTDNA awards at 2019 ceremony
Toronto

CBC Toronto wins 2 RTDNA awards at 2019 ceremony

CBC Toronto won two awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) during a ceremony in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

CBC Toronto was honoured for its HERstory in Black series and coverage of the Toronto van attack

CBC News ·
Host Marivel Taruc (centre) and CBC team members Amara McLaughlin (left) and Julia Whalen (right), accepting the Trina McQueen Award for TV News Information Program for HERstory in Black: The Next Generation. (Laura Green/CBC)

CBC Toronto won two awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) at a ceremony in Toronto on Saturday afternoon. 

The annual awards honour journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

CBC Toronto won in the following categories:

  • TV News Information Program (Trina McQueen Award): HERstory in Black: The Next Generation.
CBC Toronto producers Sannah Choi (left) and Kate Cornick (centre) accepted the Ron Laidlaw Award on behalf of CBC Toronto, while Ron Kronstein, RTDNA central region co-chair looks on. (Laura Green/CBC)

CBC Toronto also earned nominations in the following categories:

  • News — Live Special Events (Gord Sinclair Award): Toronto Votes.
  • Radio News Information Program (Peter Gzowski Award): Metro Morning: Danforth Shooting.
  • Radio Newscast (Byron MacGregor Award, Large Market): CBL Newscast: October 23, 2018.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories