Meet CBC Toronto's Community Champions, including shelter volunteer who acts as house parent to incoming youth

CBC Toronto and all its local shows came together to ask listeners and viewers across the GTA to nominate the individuals and groups that are making their communities better. Close to 150 entries were received that highlighted some of the amazing work that continues to drive communities forward.

A panel of judges representing our broadcast shows, CBC Toronto News at Six, Our Toronto, Metro Morning and Here & Now had the challenging task of narrowing it down to only ten finalists.

CBC Toronto invited the public to vote to help decide which five individuals or groups would be CBC Toronto's Community Champions. The winners will be revealed day-by-day. Here's today's winner:

Paul Zurbrigg, Matthew House volunteer

From driving lessons to homework help, Matthew House volunteer Paul Zurbriggfrom is described as going above and beyond for the shelter's youth. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Paul Zurbrigg has been a long-standing volunteer at Matthew House, a refugee shelter that offers unaccompanied minors a home-like environment instead of a homeless shelter. Paul has acted as a house parent to the newly-arrived youth at Matthew House. Beyond guidance and friendship, Paul has gone above and beyond, from giving driving lessons, help with homework to helping these newly arrived individuals move into their very own apartments.

Nominated by Anne Woolger, Founding Director of Matthew House, she has said that, "Paul models what a Good Samaritan would be like in modern day society. His attitude toward refugee claimants, a group who are often the scapegoat of social and political rhetoric, is one of welcome and acceptance. His love and support for them has had a deep impact on those refugees who have had the privilege of knowing him. If everyone modeled Paul, our city, our nation, and our world would be a better place."

Sai Dham Food Bank's founders

Siblings Vishal Khanna and Subhra Mukherjee created the Sai Dham Food Bank, who deliver more than a month supply of food to doors of families across the GTA. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Inspired by a Region of Peel report revealing the statistics of people living in poverty, particularly seniors and those with disabilities, brother and sister team Vishal Khanna and Subhra Mukherjee created the Sai Dham Food Bank.

The fully volunteer run initiative of Sai Dham Canada, a not for profit, provides both regular food delivery and 24/7 one-time emergency food assistance to the most vulnerable groups who cannot easily access food banks, primarily seniors and those with disabilities. Sai Dham Food Bank also provides aid to communities facing adverse situations such as the victims of the Brant County fire, or bringing food to support local community events.

Providing 24/7 support to people in need across the GTA, Sai Dham Food Bank were the 'Peoples' Choice' vote for CBC Community Champions.

Vishwa Shukla, a family friend of Mukherjee who nominated Sai Dham, describes the group as: "Dedicated volunteers with the firm belief that no one should go hungry. Sai Dham Food Bank provides food to the needy, a noble deed worth recognizing."

Monday's champion: Danielle Strnad, founder of DramaWay

Danielle Strnad started creative-arts program that focuses on kids with autism, Down Syndrome and anxiety. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Danielle Strnad, theatre artist and social service worker, founded DramaWay, a creative-arts program with a uniquely compassionate approach to educational arts programming.

Focusing on individuals with special needs including autism, Down Syndrome and anxiety among others, what began as a modest five participant program now spans 14 programs across the GTA touching on aspects of the fine arts from theatre, film, dance, visual arts, singing and the drama-based life skills programs.

'Our daughter has gained so much confidence,' mom says

Strnad was nominated by Dorlean Lieghfars-Rotolo, who spoke about the powerful effect of having her daughter go through one of DramaWay's programs. "Our daughter has gained so much confidence and has become a spokesperson for people born with Down Syndrome. Danielle and her team of caring and loving specialists have helped many to have a voice and a stage when many others would not believe in them," Lieghfars-Rotolo said.