Police warn of 'undetermined poison' left in North York park after animals found dead

Toronto police issued a warning Saturday after an investigation led them to conclude that dead animals found in a North York park had ingested poison mixed with peanut butter.

Officers were called to Cassandra Greenbelt Park, near the intersection of Eglinton Avenue E. and Don Mills Road, around 2 a.m.

They found "several deceased wild animals," said Const. Scott Mills.

"As a result of the investigation, police believe that an undetermined poison may have been left within the park area that has the potential to harm children and small animals," he said.

Police think the substance was mixed with peanut butter, but Mills could not specify how it was made available to the animals. He also could not say what kind of animals were found dead.

Mills encouraged anyone who notices "unusual symptoms" in either their children or pets to seek medical attention right away.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 33 Division or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.