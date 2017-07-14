Union representing workers at Casino Woodbine calls for its closure amid COVID-19 outbreak

The president of the union representing workers at Casino Woodbine called for its immediate closure on Saturday, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent decision by Toronto officials to close several city services.

Theo Lagakos — of the Public Service Alliance of Canada or Local 533 — says the concerns he's raising are not just coming from him, but the employees he represents.

"We are an operation where there is a high volume of patrons that come in and there is concern because the City of Toronto and the province is shutting down a lot of facilities where people gather in large groups," Lagakos told CBC News on Saturday.

"We are concerned as to why our facility is still open and not being closed."

Lagakos said, given the fact that casino employees are not allowed to wear masks, there are heightened concerns they may be at risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

"Upstairs we have table dealers, they're dealing cards, they have chips and there's no mechanism to clean any of the stuff," Lagakos said.

"This is stuff that members of the public are touching … so the possibility of disease being spread is quite high."

Employer should 'do the right thing,' union says

Lagakos said the workers' health and safety should be paramount. He questions whether the casino is being kept open because it's a revenue source for the government.

"None of us wish to be in a situation where a particular business takes a hit, however … health and safety has to be a priority. And if the governments ... are telling us to go into isolation and not gather in large groups, it seems ridiculous to me that the casinos are left to be open," Lagakos said.

On Saturday, Woodbine Entertainment announced that it will be closing Woodbine Mohawk Park and Woodbine Racetrack to the general public for a minimum of two weeks. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"I wonder if there is a double standard because casinos are actually under the umbrella of the OLG, which means the government. Are we being opened because revenue is coming into the government? And are we being looked at differently than say, a university, or other setting where large groups of people gather?"

"The employer should do the right thing," Lagakos added.

CBC News has reached out to Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation for a comment, but has not yet received a response.

Woodbine Entertainment closing facilities

On Saturday, Woodbine Entertainment announced that it will be closing Woodbine Mohawk Park and Woodbine Racetrack to the public for a minimum of two weeks.

"We strongly believe that closing our racetracks to the public is the right thing to do for the wellbeing of our employees, customers and horsepeople," CEO Jim Lawson said in a press release.

"We also recognize that we all have a role to play in slowing down the spread of this virus to protect the larger community. We will continue to work closely with public health officials and make decisions that are consistent with health and safety being our highest priority."

Theo Lagakos, president of Local 533, which represents workers at Casino Woodbine, says the possibility of disease being spread is quite high. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Both facilities will be closed starting Sunday, March 15, Lawson said.

The entertainment company said its live harness racing at Mohawk Park will continue as scheduled but without spectators and only essential staff, licensed horsepeople and regulators permitted in the facility.

As an additional precaution, Woodbine Entertainment is screening all horsepeople entering the paddock, which will also have highly restricted access for licensed personnel only, Lawson said.

Woodbine Entertainment does not operate the casinos in either of its properties. Currently, Elements Casino at Woodbine Mohawk Park and Casino Woodbine at Woodbine Racetrack remain.

Toronto has shut down major city services amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

City Manager Chris Murray said the shutdown of services — recommended by Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa — is necessary to help slow the rate of COVID-19 infection in Toronto and protect vulnerable populations, including seniors, people with compromised immune systems and individuals experiencing homelessness.

"When the medical experts tell us that the seriousness of the situation has passed and we could all basically resume life as normal then we'll go according to that," Lagakos told CBC News.

Ontario confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 103.