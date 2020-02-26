Casino Rama Resort evacuated after anonymous threat

Casino Rama Resort in Orillia, Ont. has been evacuated after an "anonymous threat" was phoned into the local Ontario Provincial Police detachment.

In a series of tweets, Casino Rama Resort said it was informed of the threat at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

OPP officers, with the help of Rama police, evacuated the building.

"Our priority is ensuring the safety of customers and employees while the police continue to investigate this threat," Casino Rama Resort said on Twitter.



"The property is temporarily closed to patrons and staff. We will provide further information as it becomes available to us."

According to OPP Const. Martin Hill, officers are helping Rama police and casino staff deal with the incident.

On its website, the casino calls itself "Ontario's only First Nations Resort casino."

The website adds: "Located on Rama First Nation, a progressive community rich in history, the property was built and designed to pay homage to the culture and proud heritage of Rama First Nation."

The resort has more than 2,200 slot machines, 60 gaming tables, restaurants, an entertainment centre and a hotel.