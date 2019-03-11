Ontario names Thomas Carrique new OPP commissioner

The government of Ontario has named Thomas Carrique as the new commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Last week, the government fired OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair, who was an outspoken critic of the government's previous commissioner pick, Ford family friend Supt. Ron Taverner.

Taverner also withdrew his name from the process last week after his appointment to the job touched off months of controversy and triggered an integrity commissioner investigation.

"I believe the OPP requires new leadership and a change in culture at its most senior levels," wrote Taverner in the letter he sent requesting his name be withdrawn from consideration.

Taverner, 72, initially did not meet the criteria listed for the commissioner position. The government said it lowered the requirements to attract a wider range of candidates.

Ford has repeatedly denied any involvement in Taverner's appointment, and said the decision was made by a hiring panel.

Carrique appointed to 3-year term

Carrique has spent his entire 29-year career with the York police and has worked in uniform patrol, criminal investigations, investigative services, traffic, marine, public order and the administration and operations branches.

The government says Carrique has been appointed to a three-year term starting April 8.

"Deputy Chief Carrique's extensive experience is important as the OPP works to tackle challenging files, such as human trafficking and the ongoing fight against guns and gangs," said Community Safety Minister Sylvia Jones in a news release.

The police service has been without a permanent commissioner since Nov. 2018.