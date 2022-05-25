Carpenters union on strike since early May announces tentative agreement
Ratification votes to take place across Ontario Friday
The Carpenters District Council of Ontario has announced it has reached a tentative agreement for carpenters in the industrial, commercial and institutional (ICI) sector.
The union has been on strike since May 9 after union members voted down a prior tentative agreement. Since then, some 15,000 carpenters have been on picket lines across the province.
According to a news release issued Wednesday, ratification votes for the agreement will happen across Ontario on Friday, with a final tally in the afternoon.
"We worked diligently with our respective employer groups and have fashioned an agreement that reflects the current economic affordability crisis and one which we believe the members in Ontario will accept and ratify," union President Mike Yorke said in a statement.
"Construction is too important an economic driver in this province for us to be too long on strike and without an agreement."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?