Carpenters union on strike since early May announces tentative agreement

The Carpenters District Council of Ontario has announced it has reached a tentative agreement for carpenters in the industrial, commercial and institutional (ICI) sector.

The union has been on strike since May 9 after union members voted down a prior tentative agreement. Since then, some 15,000 carpenters have been on picket lines across the province.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, ratification votes for the agreement will happen across Ontario on Friday, with a final tally in the afternoon.

"We worked diligently with our respective employer groups and have fashioned an agreement that reflects the current economic affordability crisis and one which we believe the members in Ontario will accept and ratify," union President Mike Yorke said in a statement.

"Construction is too important an economic driver in this province for us to be too long on strike and without an agreement."