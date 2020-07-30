Carpenters' Union removes member after noose found at Eglinton Crosstown

The Carpenters' District Council of Ontario (CDCO) says it has removed a member of the union after a noose was found hanging at a construction site for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project Tuesday.

In a news release, the union called the noose a "racist and hateful act" that will "not be tolerated" by any of the 30,000 workers it represents.

After a review of the events that took place, the union for Carpenters Local 27 said it requested and received the resignation from an individual who had recently joined the CDCO.

In a statement from Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the company overseeing the site, a spokesperson said a noose was found near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West, the location where Fairbank Station, one of the stops on the light rail route, is being built.

Crosslinx said it was "disgusted by this hateful act" and quickly called police to investigate the matter.

Toronto police said officers have not made an arrest or charged anyone in connection with the incident, but said the hate crime unit is investigating.

The union said severing this person's connection and membership was the appropriate action.

"Local 27 denounces these acts in the strongest terms, and supports our industry employer colleagues in their swift removal of the individual," the union said in a statement.

"Behaviour that makes anyone feel unsafe on construction work sites will not be tolerated, and accountability rests on everyone in the industry to create safe and respectful workplaces."

A construction worker walks across the site of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project where Fairbank Station is being built. (CBC)

This latest incident comes after four nooses were found at three different construction sites across the city in June.

Two nooses were found on a site near Michael Garron Hospital by Black construction workers. A third was discovered at 81 Bay St., and another one at a site in Regent Park.

Local 27 says it has now endorsed a "charter of inclusive workplaces" which has been posted at job sites across the GTA by union stewards and representatives.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney have also spoken out to condemn the incident.

"This is disgusting and unacceptable. I have spoken to the CEO @Metrolinx and the @TorontoPolice hate crime unit was called to investigate," Mulroney tweeted on Tuesday.

Ford also condemned the act on Twitter and said actions will be taken.

"This will never be tolerated here in Ontario and when we find who did this, there will be consequences."