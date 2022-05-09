Construction delays across Ontario loom as 15,000 carpenters walk off the job

Construction projects across the province could be delayed during its busiest season as some 15,000 carpenters in the industrial, commercial and institutional (ICI) sector have walked off the job.

Members of the Ontario chapter of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America began the strike action at 12:01 a.m. after voting to reject their employers' last offer on May 5.

"Nobody wants to go on strike," said Mike Yorke, president of the Carpenters' District Council of Ontario, in a press release issued last week.

"Our union hasn't been on strike in the ICI sector for 34 years," said Yorke. "But our members, from one side of the province to the other, have now voted overwhelming to tell their employers that we want a fair deal."

Members are calling for a "fair wage increase," the release said, to reflect the "spiralling cost of living increases."

Picket lines are being set up across the province as of Monday morning, Yorke said.

CBC has reached out to the carpenters' employer association, the Construction Labour Relations Association of Ontario, for comment.

Crane operators, construction workers also on strike

The striking contractors join thousands of crane operators and more than 15,000 residential construction workers who walked off the job last week.

The workers, members of Labourers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 183, work in six sectors of the residential construction industry.