Toronto police trying to find alleged dog thieves

Toronto police are trying to track down two people wanted in connection with a missing dog in downtown Toronto.

Police say that on July 12, a man and a woman approached a four-month-old husky puppy that was tied to a post outside 60 Carlton Street, near Church Street.

The puppy's owner was inside shopping when the suspects untied the dog and left the area, police say.

Investigators have released security camera photos of the suspects. They are now seeking the public's help in identifying a man and woman who are described as follows:

The man is described as white, 30 to 40-years-old, with a slim build, blonde hair, and clean shaven. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a white design on the front and brown pants.

The woman is also described as white, 30 to 40-years-old, with a slim build, and blonde hair. She was wearing glasses, a cream-coloured, patterned blouse, and white jeans with rips in the knees.

Police are seeking assistance in identifying man and woman who are wanted in connection with a theft of a dog. (Toronto Police Service)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, or contact Crime Stoppers.