2 dead after multi-vehicle crash near Toronto's Pearson airport

Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Toronto's Pearson International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at Carlingview Drive and Constellation Court just before 4:15 p.m., where two people were trapped inside a vehicle.

Toronto Fire told CBC News one of the vehicles crashed into a pole, another hit a nearby building and a third vehicle was parked and unoccupied.

It's not clear which vehicle the victims were trapped inside of.

Fire crews extricated the two victims, but one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was rushed to hospital, but died soon after.

The building struck by one of the vehicles was evacuated due to a gas leak from the collision, Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Roads in the area are expected to remain closed for some time while police investigate.