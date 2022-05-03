2 men facing over 90 charges after investigation into violent carjackings

Two men are facing over 90 charges as part of an investigation into a series of violent carjackings in the Greater Toronto Area, police say.

The investigation, which Toronto police conducted alongside York Regional Police and Peel police, was launched in March after a series of vehicle thefts. Police say they have recovered 17 vehicles linked to the operation.

"They focused on obtaining high-end SUVs and it is believed that these vehicles were being obtained for the sale to illicit businesses throughout the GTA or also for transportation overseas," Insp. Rich Harris said at a news conference Tuesday.

Investigators say the men they allege are responsible would travel major highways within the GTA in stolen vehicles, and identify other vehicles that they were intending to target. The men would then follow the vehicles to an intersection or to the victim's residence and demand the victim get out.

"In most incidents the victims were compliant, however they'd be subjected to unprovoked, violent physical attacks," said Harris.

Police released security camera footage of one of those attacks:

Police say that on April 11, officers arrested a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Toronto, after investigators carried out a search warrant at a Mississauga hotel room.

As part of the search, police say they seized multiple items including a loaded Glock pistol that had been modified to make it automatic, vehicle keys from carjacking incidents and a vehicle key programming device.

Both men now face a host of charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and unlawful possession of a firearm.

They were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.