Toronto

Carjacking network dismantled in Greater Toronto Area, $1.4M in vehicles recovered, police say

Investigators with a multi-jurisdictional Greater Toronto Area carjacking task force have recovered 19 stolen vehicles worth $1.4 million and laid 116 charges, York Regional Police say

Investigation, titled Operation GTA, began in June

A joint-forces operation in the GTA has dismantled a carjacking network, with 19 stolen vehicles worth $1.4 million recovered, York Regional Police say. (York Regional Police)

The investigation, titled Operation GTA, began in June, but police say they acted on multiple arrest and search warrants  in October, leading to the arrest of 16 people.

Police say they also found an additional 50 vehicles with altered vehicle identification numbers (VINs), worth over $5 million, some of which they believe were resold to unsuspecting buyers. 

York police are urging anyone with more information to contact the Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips,or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

