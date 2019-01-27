3 suspects arrested after robbery and carjacking of food delivery driver

Three male youths have been arrested after a food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and his car was taken on Saturday night.

Toronto police were called to the scene near the corner of Caledonia and Rogers roads around 10:30 p.m.

The driver reported being robbed of cash and a portable debit machine. The suspects then took his car and drove away.

Const. Rob Reid told CBC Toronto police then set up a perimeter to contain the suspects, but the car with suspects inside "made contact with many vehicles in the area, both police and civilian."

"They just didn't want to be contained," he explained.

At one point, all three suspects jumped out of the car and fled on foot. They were arrested shortly after.

One police officer suffered minor injuries during the arrests.

Police said the firearm turned out to be a replica.

The three youths are all under 18 and can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They have been charged with robbery, but Reid says he expects more charges will be laid.