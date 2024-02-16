2nd person charged with murder linked to Mississauga delivery driver carjacking

A second person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Brampton food delivery driver, who police say was lured to an area and attacked in Mississauga last July.

Peel police previously said 24-year-old pizza delivery driver Gurvinder Nath was working in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road on July 9, 2023. When he arrived at the address he was confronted by multiple people who attempted to take his vehicle, and then a "physical altercation" took place.

Police have said Nath was "violently assaulted," leaving him unconscious and critically injured, before suspects took off in his vehicle.

Multiple witnesses then came to his aid and called for help, before Nath was rushed to a trauma centre where he died five days after the attack.

In a news release issued Friday, police said a 21-year-old Brampton man was arrested this week and charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

He was held for a bail hearing.

This is the second arrest linked to the case. A young person was similarly charged with second-degree murder back in November.

Police said Friday the investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information or video footage is being asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.