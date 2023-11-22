Boy charged with murder in Mississauga carjacking that killed food delivery driver

A boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Brampton food delivery driver, who police say was lured to an area and attacked in Mississauga back in July.

Peel police previously said 24-year-old pizza delivery driver Gurvinder Nath was working in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road on July 9. When he arrived at the address he was confronted by multiple people who attempted to take his vehicle, and then a "physical altercation" took place.

Police have said Nath was "violently assaulted," leaving him unconscious and critically injured, before suspects took off in his vehicle.

Multiple witnesses then came to his aid and called for help, before Nath was rushed to a trauma centre where he died five days after the attack.

In a news release issued Wednesday, investigators said a young person has been arrested in connection with the death, and charged with second-degree murder. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police would not provide the accused's age, nor would officials explain why not when asked.

The boy is being held in custody to appear in court in Brampton, police say.