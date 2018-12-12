1 charged, 1 wanted in death of man gunned down in stairwell

Toronto police say they have charged one teen and are looking for another in the shooting death of a man who was the city's 90th homicide victim of the year.

A boy, 17, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Cardinal Licorish, 23, of Ajax. Licorish was killed on Nov. 18 in a stairwell in a Scarborough apartment building.

The teen was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. His name was not released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The second suspect, Raheem Moseley, 18, of Toronto, is wanted on a warrant for second degree murder.

Raheem Moseley, 18, of Toronto, pictured here in the back of a vehicle, is wanted by police in the shooting death of the Toronto's 90th homicide victim of the year. (Toronto Police Service)

Licorish was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a stairwell of West Hill Apartments at 4175 Lawrence Avenue East, at Kingston Road.

He was unconscious and not breathing, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had been called to the building at 1:23 p.m. after they received a report of gunfire.

At the time, police said Licorish was seen on security video with three or four people before he was killed.

Members of the Toronto police's Emergency Task Force (ETF) went through the building, floor by floor, looking for evidence.

A police car is parked near West Hill Apartments in Scarborough where the fatal shooting occurred. (John Sandeman/CBC)

Officers towed away a black minivan with no license plates from the building. Police said the van, which was marked as evidence, did not belong to the victim and was not directly involved in the crime.

Licorish's death marked the 90th homicide in Toronto this year, a number that broke the city's previous record of 89 killings in 1991.

This year's tally includes 10 victims of the van attack on Yonge Street and the fatal shootings of a young girl and woman in the summer shooting rampage on the Danforth.

There have been 92 homicides so far this year in Toronto.

Police described Moseley as six feet tall, 130 lbs., and light skinned.