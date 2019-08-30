New law forcing Ontario gas stations to display anti-carbon tax stickers kicks in
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says fines will be enforced
A new law requiring Ontario gas stations to start posting anti-carbon tax stickers goes into effect today.
Earlier this year the Progressive Conservatives passed the law that makes it mandatory for station operators to post the stickers on their pumps.
The stickers show the amount of money the federal carbon tax adds to the price of a tank of gas, but says nothing about the rebates available to offset the cost.
The new law says individuals could face fines of up to $1,000 per day for repeatedly failing to post the stickers, while maximum fines for corporations go as high as $10,000 per day.
Last week Premier Doug Ford said fines would be enforced, though not at the maximum levels.
As the law takes effect, a spokeswoman for the provincial energy minister says inspectors won't be focusing on enforcement right away.
She says most of their efforts in the next few months will go toward education and compliance.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.