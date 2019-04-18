Closing arguments in Ontario carbon tax court battle coming today

Lawyers for the federal and Ontario government's are back in court on Thursday to present closing arguments in an ongoing hearing over the controversial carbon tax.

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives launched a constitutional challenge, arguing that the Ottawa doesn't have the right to impose the carbon tax on a province.

Supporters of Ontario's position say pollution pricing is unfair to taxpayers, while those who agree with the federal government say pollution is a national concern.

The federal Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, which levies a charge on gasoline, other fossil and on industrial polluters, kicked in on April 1 in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick — provinces whose climate-change plans Ottawa says aren't up to national standards

The four-day long hearing in the Ontario Court of Appeal started on Monday. The court has also heard from lawyers for various stakeholders, including several First Nations.