Alleged car thief caught while asleep in stolen tow truck: police

A 47-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing numerous vehicles, including a classic car and a tow truck in which he was found sleeping at the time of his arrest.

2008 red Corvette and 1969 black Ford Torino still missing, police said

The Canadian Press ·
Durham Regional Police said the man is believed to have stolen two collectable vehicles from a specialty car shop near Port Perry, Ont. late last week.

The missing vehicles, a 2008 red Corvette and a 1969 black Ford Torino, have not yet been recovered.

Police said the suspect was located on Monday in Oshawa, Ont., asleep in a stolen tow truck, which was in turn hitched to a stolen Cadillac.

The man, from Kawartha Lakes, Ont., is now facing 11 charges including four counts of possession of stolen property worth more than $5,000 and three counts of driving while disqualified.

The investigation is ongoing.

