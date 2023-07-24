Toronto police searching for suspects after 3 luxury cars stolen in east end
Toronto police investigators say they are searching for three suspects after three luxury vehicles were stolen from a car dealership on Saturday.
2 Rolls Royce and a Bentley taken from dealership, investigators say
Toronto police investigators say they are searching for three suspects after three luxury vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the city's east end on Saturday.
In a news release issued Monday, investigators said the three vehicles were a black 2021 Rolls Royce Dawn with no licence plate, a black 2022 Bentley Bentayga with a licence plate that reads CYAA632, and a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan with a licence plate that reads CXCY439.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online.