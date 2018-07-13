Skip to Main Content
Driver killed when car, school bus collide in Simcoe, Ont., OPP say

Collision occurred late Friday afternoon at Windham Road 12 and Nixon Road

The Canadian Press ·
Provincial police say one person died following a collision between a school bus and a car late Friday afternoon at Windham Road 12 and Nixon Road. (File photo/CBC)

Provincial police say one person is dead following a collision between a school bus and a car northwest of Simcoe, Ont.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says the collision occurred late Friday afternoon at Windham Road 12 and Nixon Road.

Sanchuk says the vehicles collided in the intersection and the male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say there were 20 to 25 people on the bus, but they were not injured.

