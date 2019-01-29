Woman, 36, charged after car crashes into community centre, lands in kids' pool

A 36-year-old woman is facing charges after a car crashed through the front door of a community centre in Durham Region last week and ended up in a children's pool.

Police allege the woman drove the small red car drove into the Courtice Community Centre Pool on Highway 2 around 8:40 a.m. last Friday.

The car smashed through the front door, drove through the lobby, entered the pool deck area and came to rest in the children's pool, Dave Selby, a civilian spokesperson for Durham Regional Police, told CBC Toronto at the time.

"Thankfully there was nobody around at the time and nobody was hurt," Selby said.

In dramatic surveillance camera footage of the incident, the car can be seen travelling between two poles and up the main entryway of the facility, narrowly missing a person walking toward the building.

A 36-year-old woman is facing three charges in connection with the incident:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Mischief/damage to property endangering life.

Mischief/damage to property over $5,000.

She was apprehended under the Mental Health Act, police said Tuesday in a news release, and held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the force's east division criminal investigations bureau at 888-579-1520, ext. 1657.