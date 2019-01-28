Car plunged into Lake Ontario accidentally in fatal weekend incident, police believe

Toronto police say they believe it was an accident when a car plunged into the icy waters of Lake Ontario on Sunday near Billy Bishop Airport, killing its driver.

"While the investigation continues, we do believe that this was accidental," Sgt. Brett Moore, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services, told CBC Toronto in an email on Monday.

Divers pulled a man's body from the nearly frozen lake after the vehicle fell into the water near the ferry dock at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. A dive team and the police marine unit had scoured the area for hours.

Police have not released the man's name and age.

Moore said police will release more information as it becomes available.

Police pulled the car out of the frigid water for further investigation. (YanJun Li/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 7 a.m. after police received calls that a vehicle with a person inside had rolled into the lake about eight metres from the dock.

Toronto police divers searched the area throughout the morning and pulled the body from the lake shortly after noon. Toronto Fire's water rescue units helped in the search.

Paramedics said the man was recovered from inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later pulled the car out of Lake Ontario for further investigation.

Another boat from Marine Unit making its way through the frozen lake to where the car was last seen <a href="https://t.co/m2Mbm5LNQh">pic.twitter.com/m2Mbm5LNQh</a> —@AdrianCheungCBC