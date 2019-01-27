Skip to Main Content
Car plunges into Lake Ontario at Billy Bishop Airport
Car plunges into Lake Ontario at Billy Bishop Airport

A car has plunged into Lake Ontario from the island side of Billy Bishop Airport, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said.

Police say that a person was seen inside the car

Fire crews are on the scene after a car plunged into Lake Ontario near Billy Bishop Airport on Sunday morning. (Mathieu Simard/CBC)

A car has plunged into Lake Ontario from the island side of Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said. 

"There were reports that the vehicle floated for a while and then went underwater," District Chief Stephan Powell told CBC Toronto.

Powell confirmed that a person was seen inside the car.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Hanlan's Island around 7:00 on Sunday morning. 

Toronto Police Marine Unit are also attending the scene. 

