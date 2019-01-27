Car plunges into Lake Ontario at Billy Bishop Airport
Police say that a person was seen inside the car
A car has plunged into Lake Ontario from the island side of Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said.
"There were reports that the vehicle floated for a while and then went underwater," District Chief Stephan Powell told CBC Toronto.
Powell confirmed that a person was seen inside the car.
Fire crews were called to the scene on Hanlan's Island around 7:00 on Sunday morning.
Toronto Police Marine Unit are also attending the scene.
