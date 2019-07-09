'It was a like an action movie': Homeowners speak out after car slams into their home
Bridgett MariaAntony was at church when she got a call saying, 'There's a car in our house'
When Alain MariaAntony installed security cameras at his family's Mississauga home not long ago, he never imagined they'd one day capture a car flying from the roadway and slamming through his front wall.
But that's exactly what happened Sunday evening.
"There's a car in our house," he told her. "I didn't believe him. And then I saw the CCTV camera."
"It was like an action movie," she said.
'This isn't real'
"When you see the video, you see how it hit the curb, hit the stones, and flew 20-30 feet through the window into the house. And throughout the whole thing I was like, 'This can't be our house, this isn't real,'" Alain told CBC News.
And many in the neighbourhood were too, with dozens gathered outside just staring at the sight of the car stuck sideways, front fender upward and into the wall.
Could have been worse
The pair have been told it will be at least a month before they can move back in.
Bridgett admits, the last two nights have been stressful and sleepless.
But now, the family is doing their best to look on the bright side. They say things could have been far worse.
"The city supervisor came and told us ... 'If he hit your foundation and he broke the structure, that would have been a complete write off," said Alain.