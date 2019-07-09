When Alain MariaAntony installed security cameras at his family's Mississauga home not long ago, he never imagined they'd one day capture a car flying from the roadway and slamming through his front wall.

But that's exactly what happened Sunday evening.

It was about 8 p.m. when police were called to the Tenth Line and Rosie Ridge Crescent area, where a car nearly took out an entire wall of the home. Bridgett MariaAntony was at church when she got a call from Alain, her son.

"There's a car in our house," he told her. "I didn't believe him. And then I saw the CCTV camera."

"It was like an action movie," she said.

'This isn't real'

"When you see the video, you see how it hit the curb, hit the stones, and flew 20-30 feet through the window into the house. And throughout the whole thing I was like, 'This can't be our house, this isn't real,'" Alain told CBC News.

Fortunately neither of the two were home at the time, but their two dogs, Rocky and Tiger, were — the two clearly shaken by what had happened.

And many in the neighbourhood were too, with dozens gathered outside just staring at the sight of the car stuck sideways, front fender upward and into the wall.

No one was seriously hurt, but Alain said the house was structurally damaged.

No one was seriously hurt, but Alain said the house was structurally damaged.

"They're going to have to rip apart the ceilings and the rooms... so they're saying we can't live here," he said.

Could have been worse

The pair have been told it will be at least a month before they can move back in.

Meanwhile, driver of the car that hit the home has been charged with careless driving.

Bridgett admits, the last two nights have been stressful and sleepless.

"Right now, at this moment we are just mentally and physically down," she said.

But now, the family is doing their best to look on the bright side. They say things could have been far worse.

"The city supervisor came and told us ... 'If he hit your foundation and he broke the structure, that would have been a complete write off," said Alain.