One person taken to hospital after car slams into house in Mississauga
House was not occupied at the time of the incident, police say
One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into a house in Mississauga Sunday evening, Peel police say.
Police were called to the area Tenth Line and Rosie Ridge Crescent around 8 p.m.
Peel Paramedics say two vehicles were involved, each with a single occupant. The occupant in one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Single vehicle into residence Tenth Line/Tacc Dr area. Single pt to local hospital for assessment. No injuries inside home. Excellent work by <a href="https://twitter.com/MississaugaFES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MississaugaFES</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Peel_Paramedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Peel_Paramedics</a> extricating pt. <a href="https://twitter.com/PeelPoliceMedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeelPoliceMedia</a> managing scene. Avoid area if possible. <a href="https://t.co/seosaLwIq1">pic.twitter.com/seosaLwIq1</a>—@Peel_Paramedics
The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident and police say an engineer has been called out to check on the structure.