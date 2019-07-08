One person taken to hospital after car slams into house in Mississauga

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into a house in Mississauga Sunday evening, Peel police say.

Police were called to the area Tenth Line and Rosie Ridge Crescent around 8 p.m.

Peel Paramedics say two vehicles were involved, each with a single occupant. The occupant in one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Single vehicle into residence Tenth Line/Tacc Dr area. Single pt to local hospital for assessment. No injuries inside home. Excellent work by <a href="https://twitter.com/MississaugaFES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MississaugaFES</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Peel_Paramedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Peel_Paramedics</a> extricating pt. <a href="https://twitter.com/PeelPoliceMedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeelPoliceMedia</a> managing scene. Avoid area if possible. <a href="https://t.co/seosaLwIq1">pic.twitter.com/seosaLwIq1</a> —@Peel_Paramedics

The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident and police say an engineer has been called out to check on the structure.