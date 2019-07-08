Skip to Main Content
One person taken to hospital after car slams into house in Mississauga
Toronto

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into a house in Mississauga Sunday evening, Peel police say.

House was not occupied at the time of the incident, police say

Police were called to the area Tenth Line and Rosie Ridge Crescent around 8 p.m. on Sunday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Police were called to the area Tenth Line and Rosie Ridge Crescent around 8 p.m.

Peel Paramedics say two vehicles were involved, each with a single occupant. The occupant in one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident and police say an engineer has been called out to check on the structure.

Peel Paramedics say two vehicles were involved. Police say each vehicle had a single occupant. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)
