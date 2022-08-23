Male driver dead after car strikes house following crash in northwest Toronto

A male driver is dead after a car struck a house following a two-car collision in northwest Toronto on Monday night, police say.

The two cars crashed in the area of Weston Road and Starview Lane, south of Sheppard Avenue West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said they received reports that a driver was pinned and unresponsive after one of the cars hit the house.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police have closed roads in the area to allow traffic services officers to investigate. they're telling motorists to expect a lengthy closure.