Car crashes into East York house, driver and passenger flee scene

A driver and a passenger fled after a car crashed into a East York house early Sunday, Toronto police say.

The crash occurred on Chisholm Avenue, near Danforth Avenue and Main Street, at about 4:15 a.m. Structural damage was done to the house.

"When they crashed the car into the house, they abandoned the vehicle and fled," Acting Staff Sgt. Paul Lentsch, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services, said on Sunday.

Nobody in the home was injured. The homeowner was believed to be home at the time of the crash.

Lentsch said police have located the owner of the car in hospital and that person has minor injuries, but officers have not yet confirmed whether that person was driving the car at the time and whether the injuries are related to the crash.

City engineers are expected to assess whether this house is safe after a car crashed into it. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"We have located we believe somebody who may have knowledge of what happened and we are presently trying to speak with those people," he said,

No charges have been laid, but possible charges include failure to remain at the scene of a collision and careless driving, he added.

Officers are still at the scene, waiting for city engineers to perform a safety inspection to ensure the house is safe.

Toronto police's traffic services is investigating.