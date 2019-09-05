You can now show your proof of auto insurance electronically in Ontario
Ontario drivers can now carry electronic proof of their auto insurance on their smartphones or other devices.
Pink auto insurance slips aren't being eliminated yet, but new option being phased in over 1-year period
Finance Minister Rod Phillips says the pink paper insurance slip isn't being eliminated yet, but being able to display the information on a phone can save drivers from rummaging through their glove compartments.
He says there will be a one-year phase-in period, when insurers will have to issue a paper card in addition to the electronic option if it is requested.
Phillips says the electronic cards will feature safeguards that won't allow them to be altered or edited, and privacy concerns are top of mind.
Drivers will be responsible for making sure their phone can display the proof of insurance, even with a poor signal, drained battery or damaged screen.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says consumers have digital options in other sectors such as banking and retail, so auto insurers are pleased their customers will have the same choice.
