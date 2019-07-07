2 males in custody after car smashes into Etobicoke home
Both males will be tested for alcohol impairment, police said
Two males were arrested after a car crashed through the front of a home in Etobicoke, Toronto police said Sunday afternoon.
Both will be tested for alcohol impairment, said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.
The crash occurred on Royal York Road south of Evans Avenue shortly before 1:20 p.m.
Multiple callers reported witnessing the vehicle drive into the house at a high speed, Douglas-Cook said.
She couldn't say whether anyone was inside the home at the time.
The two males from the car were then seen fleeing the scene. At least one witness also told police they saw the males carrying open bottles of alcohol, Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.
Officers were able to track the males down and arrested them. Neither sustained serious injuries in the crash, Douglas-Cook said.
A breath technician has been called to the scene and police are awaiting the results of the tests before laying any possible charges, she said.
