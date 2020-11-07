Gardiner Expressway closed in both directions after car catches fire

The Gardiner Expressway highway is closed in both directions after a car caught fire while travelling eastbound near York Street, Toronto police say.

Police received reports that a car struck a guardrail at about 3:45 p.m. Police said in a tweet that the car had "spontaneously combusted."

Video from the scene that was shared on social media showed a car engulfed in smoke and flames in an eastbound left lane. Behind the car were stopped vehicles, bumper to bumper.

Car explosion on the Gardiner. Traffic stopped both ways. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gardiner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gardiner</a> <a href="https://t.co/dAYS1UOCdn">pic.twitter.com/dAYS1UOCdn</a> —@lawrencehumblet

<a href="https://twitter.com/680NEWStraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@680NEWStraffic</a> TERRIFYING scene on the WB <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gardiner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gardiner</a> near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jarvis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jarvis</a> A car completely engulfed in flames. <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> <a href="https://t.co/kPf8GEsmBi">pic.twitter.com/kPf8GEsmBi</a> —@androgynyxyyz

Police say there are no injuries reported and all occupants are out of the car.

Toronto Fire is at the scene and police released a statement just after 4 p.m. that the fire has been extinguished, although lanes of traffic will remain closed as crews clean up the mess.

Police recommend travellers find an alternate route.