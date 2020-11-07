Gardiner Expressway closed in both directions after car catches fire
Video from the scene shows thick smoke, fire on roadway
The Gardiner Expressway highway is closed in both directions after a car caught fire while travelling eastbound near York Street, Toronto police say.
Police received reports that a car struck a guardrail at about 3:45 p.m. Police said in a tweet that the car had "spontaneously combusted."
Video from the scene that was shared on social media showed a car engulfed in smoke and flames in an eastbound left lane. Behind the car were stopped vehicles, bumper to bumper.
Car explosion on the Gardiner. Traffic stopped both ways. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gardiner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gardiner</a> <a href="https://t.co/dAYS1UOCdn">pic.twitter.com/dAYS1UOCdn</a>—@lawrencehumblet
<a href="https://twitter.com/680NEWStraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@680NEWStraffic</a> TERRIFYING scene on the WB <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gardiner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gardiner</a> near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jarvis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jarvis</a> A car completely engulfed in flames. <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> <a href="https://t.co/kPf8GEsmBi">pic.twitter.com/kPf8GEsmBi</a>—@androgynyxyyz
Police say there are no injuries reported and all occupants are out of the car.
Toronto Fire is at the scene and police released a statement just after 4 p.m. that the fire has been extinguished, although lanes of traffic will remain closed as crews clean up the mess.
Police recommend travellers find an alternate route.
View from the gardiner right now. A car absolutely exploded. <a href="https://t.co/NhTFrBiZAS">pic.twitter.com/NhTFrBiZAS</a>—@MrGiladCohen