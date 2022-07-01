Car explodes in downtown Oshawa, 34-year-old man charged

A man is facing multiple charges after a car exploded and caught fire in downtown Oshawa on Thursday night, Durham Regional Police say.

Witnesses tipped off police after seeing someone "throw an incendiary device into a parked car" around 8 p.m.

Police say no one was injured in the explosion. Police pursued the suspect on foot and say they quickly caught him.

The 34-year-old has been charged with a number of crimes, according to police, including arson damaging property, possessing incendiary material and driving under suspicion.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766.

Alternatively, people can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There is the possibility of a $2,000 cash reward, according to a police release.