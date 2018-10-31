Car found partially submerged in Etobicoke Creek

Toronto police are investigating after a car was found partially submerged in Etobicoke Creek early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the creek, near Waterfront Trail and Forty Second Street, in Marie Curtis Park at about 1:11 a.m.

Toronto District Fire Chief Stephan Powell said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle in the middle of the creek.

Firefighters broke the sunroof of the car to determine if anyone was inside. No one was found and firefighters turned the matter over to police, Powell said.

Police divers are expected at the scene on Wednesday morning.