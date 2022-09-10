Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Car crashes into Mississauga apartment

A car drove into an apartment building in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

Peel paramedics say only the car’s occupant was injured as a result of the collision

A car crashed into the window of a Mississauga apartment building on Saturday morning, leaving the driver with minor injuries. (Mississauga Fire/Twitter)

Peel Paramedics say they were called to a building on Webb Drive around 5 a.m.

The single occupant of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics say.

Nobody else was injured as a result of the incident, however Mississauga fire said the car hit a second-floor window and that the damage might extend up to the fourth floor.

Officials say the building requires an assessment as a result.

