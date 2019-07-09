Car crashes into east-end Toronto storefront, driver escapes with minor injuries

A driver suffered only minor injuries after his car crashed into the doorway of a convenience store in the city's east end Monday evening.

Toronto police were called to the Dawes Road and Rosevear Avenue area — just north of Main Street and Danforth Avenue — just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that had gone into a storefront.

Police say the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was briefly trapped inside by debris from the store. He was freed when fire crews arrived.

Police say the building has been deemed structurally safe.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. A tow truck has since removed the vehicle from the storefront.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. A tow truck has removed the vehicle. (John Sandeman/CBC)

It's the third such incident in just two days.

On Sunday evening, one person was taken to hospital after a car slammed into a house in Mississauga. A day earlier, two males were arrested after a vehicle slammed into the front of an Etobicoke home.