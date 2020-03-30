Skip to Main Content
1 dead after car crashes into Princes' Gates in Toronto
Toronto·New

One person is dead after a car crashed into the Princes' Gates at the Exhibition Grounds in Toronto on Monday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.

Car exploded and caught fire, according to Toronto police

CBC News ·
One person died in this crash at the Princes' Gates on Monday. (Susan Goodspeed/CBC)

The crash happened near Strachan Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard West. Toronto police were called to the gates, the entranceway to Exhibition Place, shortly before 2 p.m.

One person was found dead in the car, according to Nicole Rodrigues, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedics Services. She said there was no one else in the vehicle.

The age and sex of the victim was not released.

Toronto police said the car exploded and caught fire.

According to Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell, the vehicle was travelling eastbound, hit one column of the gates, burst into flames and death may have been instantaneous.

Toronto Fire left the scene shortly after 3 p.m. 

 

