5 sent to hospital after car crashes into North York townhouse: paramedics

Five people were sent to hospital after a car crashed into a North York townhouse Thursday night, paramedics say.

Toronto police said they received report of a car that went into a home in the area of Sheppard Avenue E. and Highway 404 at 11:58 p.m.

Toronto Fire says the car collided into the first floor of a three-storey townhouse in the area.

Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and one person was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto EMS.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash, police say.

The crash, which also caused a gas leak at the townhouse, caused "significant damage" to the home, police said.

No charges have been laid at this time.