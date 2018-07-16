Skip to Main Content
Driver smashes into Junction Triangle apartment building

Driver smashes into Junction Triangle apartment building

A driver smashed his car into an apartment building in the Junction Triangle overnight Monday, according to Toronto police.

No one inside the building was injured, according to police

No one inside the building was hurt, police said. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A driver smashed his car into an apartment building in the Junction Triangle overnight Monday, according to Toronto police. 

Officers were called to the residential complex at 77 Rankin Crescent shortly after 12:30 a.m. for a report that a driver had crashed into a building. 

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision, one a male teen and the other a man in his 20s, according to paramedics.

Both were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

No one inside the building was hurt, police said. 

There is no word on whether the driver of the vehicle will face any charges. 

Two people inside the car at the time of the crash were treated for minor injuries at the scene. (Tony Smyth/CBC)
