Man, 58, suffers life-threatening injuries after car collides with TTC bus

A 58-year-old man has suffered life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving collided with a TTC bus on Saturday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the eastbound lanes of Sheppard Avenue West near Jane Street around 6:50 a.m.

The vehicle hit the bus, which was out of service at the time, Toronto Police Staff Sgt. Todd Grover told CBC Toronto.

Paramedics transported the driver to a trauma centre. Grover said the man is in "critical but stable condition."

One other person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

The bus driver was assessed on scene, paramedics say.

Sheppard Avenue West is closed near Jane Street for an investigation into the collision.