What you need to know: Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants, bars, gyms on Monday

Starting on Monday at 12:01 a.m., the Ontario government will lift capacity limits in a majority of settings where patrons are now required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

These settings include:

Restaurants.

Bars and other food and drink establishments.

Indoor areas of sports and recreational facilities such as gyms and where personal physical fitness trainers provide instruction.

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.

Indoor meeting and event spaces.

The government said it will allow other settings to lift capacity limits and physical distancing requirements on Monday if the establishments decide to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

These settings include:

Personal care services, such as barber shops, salons, body art parlours.

Indoor areas of museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions.

Indoor areas of amusement parks.

Indoor areas of fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals.

Indoor tour and guide services.

Boat tours.

Indoor areas of marinas and boating clubs.

Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities.

Open house events provided by real estate agencies.

Indoor areas of photography studios and services.

The government said locations where weddings, funerals or religious services, rites or ceremonies take place may also require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at their locations.

Proof of vaccination will not be required at settings where people receive medical care, food from grocery stores and medical supplies.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that the province plans to lift all COVID-19 restrictions by the end of March.