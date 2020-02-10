Ontario considers cannabis lounges, cafes as part of future open market
Province hopes open market will help combat illegal cannabis market
Ontario is considering allowing cannabis lounges and cafes as it moves toward an open cannabis market.
The government is consulting on the possibility of "consumption venues" as well as special occasion permits that would apply to outdoor festivals and concerts.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it has received more than 700 applications for retail operator licences.
The Progressive Conservative government has said its ultimate goal is an open market, but a supply shortage forced it to start with a limited lottery system for retail licences.
The Tories say the latest consultation is to inform potential decisions about a future open market, and no changes to the cannabis framework are expected at this time.
Attorney General Doug Downey says the province is dedicated to allowing the private sector to build a safe and convenient retail system to combat the illegal market.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.