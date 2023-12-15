Canadian company aims to turn shortlist for $100K candy tasting job into reality show

CBC Toronto visited Mississauga’s Candy Funhouse warehouse last year to learn about their job posting for a “Chief Candy Officer.” After receiving more than 200,000 applications for the position, the online candy retailer has decided to create a televised competition to help choose the winner. We returned to the warehouse to learn more about what the company has planned.

After spending a year sorting through more than 200,000 applications for its new "chief candy officer" position, North America's largest online candy retailer says it's hoping to winnow the list down with a televised competition.

The winner, says Candy Funhouse, will take home a $100,000 annual salary "to basically try candy."

Even though the job posting closed Aug. 31, 2022 and potential taste-testers have been waiting more than a year, they'll have to wait at least one more.

That's partly because of overwhelming demand, said Dave Theodropoulos, Candy Funhouse's chief marketing officer.

Shelves are stocked with candy from all over the world inside Candy Funhouse's Mississauga, Ont. warehouse. (Laura Pedersen/CBC)

Applications were open to anyone aged five or older and ranged from elementary school children to marketing professionals.

"It's about 750-plus resumes a day," Theodropoulos said. "We'd have to check five days a week for an entire year to get through it."

Stephanie West, a candiologist at Candy Funhouse, reviews one of the many video interviews that the online candy retailer has conducted in their search for a "chief candy officer." (Laura Pedersen/CBC)

He says the best way to sift through the candidates to find the right person for the sweetest job is a reality competition. But it'll take at least another year for the job-deciding show to go into production.

In the meantime, Candy Funhouse has added to its FAQ page about the job, reassuring people that it is not "just a marketing scheme" and that it's used similar processes in the past to hire "candiologists."

"We do know that it has taken longer than anticipated," Theodropoulos said.